StockNews.com Lowers Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $56,914.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,845 shares of company stock worth $115,597. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

