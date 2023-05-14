StockNews.com Upgrades Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Hold

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SASR opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 177,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

