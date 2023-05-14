StockNews.com Upgrades Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Hold

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
NASDAQ SASR opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.
