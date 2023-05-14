Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $969.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

