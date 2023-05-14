Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Position Raised by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Stride worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stride in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Stride by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Stride Trading Down 0.5 %

Stride stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.54. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.97 million. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. Stride’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.