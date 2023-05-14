Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 740,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.5 days.

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.63. 521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,599. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.