sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.10 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,108,714 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

