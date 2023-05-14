Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $39.61 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $39.61 million and $695,577.48 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,511,959,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,920,430,386 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

