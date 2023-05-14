Swipe (SXP) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Swipe (SXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001601 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $243.28 million and $20.89 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 564,402,539 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

