Symbolic Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVOL) Short Interest Up 38.5% in April

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Symbolic Logic in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVOL remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Friday. 77 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

