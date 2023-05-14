Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $43,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,293,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,084,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,136,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,455,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $368.84 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.77 and a 12-month high of $392.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

