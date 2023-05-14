Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Update

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Sysco Stock Performance
Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.64. 2,213,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,029. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 224,253 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.
About Sysco
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.