Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Update

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.64. 2,213,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,029. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 224,253 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.