Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.28-$3.28 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.03 billion-$29.03 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TAK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after buying an additional 509,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,410,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,493,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after buying an additional 189,141 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.