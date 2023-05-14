Tangible (TNGBL) Price Tops $3.33 on Major Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Tangible has a market cap of $108.34 million and approximately $99.05 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00012225 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.32676662 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,099.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars.

