Target Co. (TGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the retailer on Saturday, June 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Target has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Target has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Target to earn $10.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $157.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $223.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.