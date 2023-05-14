Teekay (NYSE:TK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Shares of TK opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $594.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.79. Teekay has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.75.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $261.49 million during the quarter.
Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.
