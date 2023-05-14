Terra 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.08 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Terra has a total market cap of $252.72 million and $23.08 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00003453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003070 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001521 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 271,956,952 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

