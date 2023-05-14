Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00003480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $256.37 million and approximately $24.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003062 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001487 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 271,784,993 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

