Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$800.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.60 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.07-$5.17 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.60. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Several research firms have commented on TTEK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

