The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,011,051. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

