The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

GLU stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLU. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

