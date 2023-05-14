The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $27.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an underweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.88.

TechTarget stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.98. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 13.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

