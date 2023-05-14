The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,824,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,219,201 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.50% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $194,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

IPG opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Read More

