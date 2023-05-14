The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.96. 5,252,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $367.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

