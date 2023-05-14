The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Up 18.8% in April

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 136,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 2,538.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 282,221 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,890,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 193,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 69,488.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 154,264 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 131,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Price Performance

RMR stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $21.14. 51,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,652. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.48.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

