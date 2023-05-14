The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 1.6% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Southern were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,199 shares of company stock worth $6,974,908 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,820,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,959. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 87.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

