Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 466.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,051 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $207,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,759,000 after buying an additional 400,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after buying an additional 342,924 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $11,306,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

NYSE TMO opened at $524.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $558.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

