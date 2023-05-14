ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO Sells $113,160.95 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 37,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $113,160.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ThredUp Trading Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $5.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $284.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.77.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 57.20% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Upfront Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 91.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,655,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 138.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

