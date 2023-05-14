Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0273 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $272.72 million and $6.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,143.42 or 0.99969751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002399 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,529,887.026155 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02678913 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,470,685.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

