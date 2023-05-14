Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tiptree Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $13.00. 391,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $477.56 million, a P/E ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $369.53 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Tiptree

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tiptree by 183.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Tiptree

(Get Rating)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.