Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $2.00

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00007434 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.83 billion and approximately $14.58 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025231 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018500 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,924.54 or 1.00016489 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.86185313 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $13,526,460.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

