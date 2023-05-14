Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-$1.52 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 billion-$304.00 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $170.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.07.

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.