TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Update

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $152,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $2,785,958.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,621,642.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,460 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,974 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,227,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $18,192,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,502,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $15,844,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMDX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 554,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,080. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.44.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

