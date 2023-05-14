TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Update

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $152,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $2,785,958.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,621,642.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,460 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,974 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,227,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $18,192,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,502,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $15,844,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMDX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 554,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,080. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.44.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

