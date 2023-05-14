Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Update

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,398.0 days.
TBABF opened at $25.98 on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Industrial Solutions segment provides fluid handling solutions, industrial antivibration solutions and niche applications in sealing systems.
