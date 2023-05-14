Truist Financial Boosts Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $36.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on VCEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.
Vericel Stock Performance
Shares of VCEL stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Vericel has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -88.62 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vericel by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000.
About Vericel
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
