Truist Financial Boosts Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $36.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VCEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Vericel has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -88.62 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vericel by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

