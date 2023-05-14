Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.12. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,517.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,517.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,653 shares of company stock worth $205,855. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

