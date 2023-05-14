Truist Financial Trims Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price to $40.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PYCR. William Blair began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.36.

Paycor HCM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Paycor HCM by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 148,614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

