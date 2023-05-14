Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 640 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 280,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,833,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 49,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 431,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,023,000 after purchasing an additional 49,814 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 287,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,323,000 after acquiring an additional 73,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $203.26 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.41.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

