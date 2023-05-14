Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 694 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $7,962,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

