Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

