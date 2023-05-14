Trust Co. of Vermont Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 255,109 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 53,502 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,972,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $386,383,000 after buying an additional 451,540 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

