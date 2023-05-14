Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE O opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.