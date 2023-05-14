Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $198.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

