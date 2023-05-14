Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.