Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Short Interest Update

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 875,800 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tucows by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tucows by 793.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 201.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:TCX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,388. Tucows has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $264.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $78.91 million during the quarter.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

