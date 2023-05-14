Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE TWLO opened at $45.83 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Twilio by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

