Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.11.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $112.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Twilio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.