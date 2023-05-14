U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

GROW stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

