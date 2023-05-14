Ultra (UOS) 1-Day Volume Hits $935,993.35

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $68.61 million and approximately $935,993.35 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,104.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00426128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00132873 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00040681 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20591104 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,025,476.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

