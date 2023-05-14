Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases $82,644.48 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,113.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ultralife Stock Performance
Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.09 million, a P/E ratio of -422.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.77.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
