Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases $82,644.48 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBIGet Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,113.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.09 million, a P/E ratio of -422.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

