Uniswap Market Capitalization Achieves $2.97 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.14 or 0.00019075 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $26.55 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00309702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013233 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

